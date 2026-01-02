Tottenham & Chelsea in talks to sign FC Porto centre-forward Samu Aghehowa

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle over a deal to sign FC Porto’s prolific centre-forward Samu Aghehowa, according to Ekrem Konur.

After completing his switch from Atletico Madrid to the Primeira Liga to join the 30-time Portuguese champions, the 21-year-old attacker has continued to enjoy a meteoric rise in goalscoring form.

In 69 appearances for the Dragões, he has been directly involved in 49 goals, scoring 45 times and providing four assists, with 27 of those contributions coming during an outstanding debut season.

That momentum has carried into the current campaign, as he has already produced 18 goals and one assist from 24 matches for Francesco Farioli’s table-topping side, and it’s no surprise several clubs have set their sights on him.

Two of the interested clubs in Aghehowa are Chelsea and Tottenham, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the London duo have contacted Porto regarding the potential transfer of the prolific centre-forward to England.

Both teams clearly need a prolific centre-forward to compete, and it’s no surprise they have now turned attention to the 21-year-old who reportedly came close to joining the Blues in the summer of 2024.

Hitman

However, with a contract at the Estádio do Dragão that runs until 2029, along with his goalscoring form, signing Aghehowa won’t come at a low price, as Konur adds that Porto are adamant on receiving the full £87m release clause for the Spain international, who is also of keen interest to Barcelona.

For Tottenham, although Richarlison is enjoying a resurgence with eight goals and three assists in all competitions, injury concerns about Dominic Solanke, as well as the underperformances of Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel, make a move for a more reliable goalscorer necessary to achieve European qualification.

Chelsea, on the other hand, signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town, respectively, but both players have only accumulated seven goals this season, with the Brazilian responsible for six of those.

Both London clubs will be looking to qualify for the Champions League next season, and they need to turn the tide in performances and results to achieve this. Hence, making adequate reinforcements in January should be crucial, and Aghehowa would be an ambitious addition, although his steep valuation might be a cause for concern.