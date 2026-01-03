Arsenal eyeing ambitious swoop for Arda Guler



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are ready to make a formal offer to sign Real Madrid star Arda Guler during the winter transfer window.

The London heavyweights have had a fantastic first half to the Premier League season. They are four points clear of second-placed Manchester City after the latter’s draw at Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

Mikel Arteta’s side find themselves in a good position in the league, and Fichajes report that they could seek to bolster their midfield and forward options further this winter with ambitious approach for Guler.

Arsenal are ready to spend £69.6 million to test Madrid’s resolve for the Turkish starlet. They are prepared to propose a loan deal with an obligation at the end of the current campaign.

Ambitious move

Guler struggled for regular playing time under former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, but his fortunes have changed since Xabi Alonso took charge. He has made 25 appearances this campaign with an average of 65 minutes per outing.

The Fenerbahce graduate has also made key goal involvements. He has scored three goals and provided seven assists, operating from a central or attacking midfield role. Guler can comfortably play from the right wing position too.

His versatility could be a reason behind the speculated Arsenal interest, but it would be a huge surprise if Madrid even contemplate his departure mid-season, given his important role under Alonso during the ongoing season.

Arsenal have done similar business with Madrid in the past with loan deals for Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos. The former was signed on a permanent basis for £30 million, which has proved a huge bargain over the years.

Guler would be a fantastic acquisition on loan due to his immense potential and young age (20). However, a deal could be difficult to pull off. Madrid may not entertain any bids for the playmaker during the current transfer window.

Furthermore, the player himself could turn down a move as he may not be guaranteed regular playing time. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are undisputed starters in the number 10 and right wing roles when fit and available.

Similarly, Declan Rice is a nailed-on starter for Arsenal in the number 8 role. Hence, it appears unlikely that Arsenal can persuade the Turkish ace even if Madrid give the green light to a loan deal with an obligation to purchase.