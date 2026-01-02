Arsenal keen on signing left-back Nathaniel Brown



According to Bild, Arsenal are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners brought in Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie to shore up the defensive department last summer, but they continue to be linked with defenders.

Bild claim that the London heavyweights are among the admirers of Brown, and they have him on their transfer shortlist alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Frankfurt are expecting the 22-year-old to switch clubs at the end of the season, but they are poised to hold out for at least £57 million to sanction his departure.

Unlikely deal

Brown has built his reputation rapidly over the past 18 months with Frankfurt. He has already made his debut for Germany and has become a mainstay for his club in the starting XI too.

The 22-year-old has slotted in from the left-back or left wing-back role for the Bundesliga giants. He has scored 1 goal & provided 5 assists this campaign for Dino Toppmoller’s side.

Frankfurt have been a selling club over the years, and last summer was another example as they parted ways with Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman has made a good impression at Liverpool.

Brown could be the next high-profile player to depart for a premium fee, but we doubt whether Arsenal will enter the race for the defender, given they have sufficient quality and depth at left-back.

Riccardo Calafiori is the go to choice for manager Mikel Arteta in the left-back position in the Premier League this term, while Myles Lewis-Skelly has been the regular starter in the Champions League.

In recent times, the Spanish head coach has preferred Piero Hincapie in the role when Calafiori has played in central defence or been absent due to injury.

Hincapie signed for the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen on loan on deadline day last summer, but the former German champions have confirmed that there is a conditional obligation to purchase.

It appears unlikely on the cards that Arsenal will pursue another recruit for the left-back department. Brown could still end up at a top European club, with Madrid and Barcelona particularly keen.