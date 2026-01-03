Martinelli to replace Trossard: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Bournemouth

Arsenal face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium tonight on matchday 20 of the Premier League as they look to extend their advantage atop the league standings having convincingly beaten Aston Villa in the midweek fixture.

The Cherries have been decent at home this season and with Antoine Semenyo’s probable last outing for the club, it could be quite the fixture for the Gunners to get the year underway. Here is how they could line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to keep his place in the team.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber is expected to continue at right back, whereas Piero Hincapie might also keep his place at left back. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are expected to cap off an unchanged backline by continuing together in the centre.

Martinelli back

Midfielders – Mikel Merino is expected to retain his place as the number six for Arsenal and with Declan Rice still out of action, Martin Zubimendi could be employed alongside Martin Odegaard slightly higher up in the engine room.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka is expected to be given the nod down the right flank for the visitors ahead of Noni Madueke, while the team’s only change could come on the left flank as Gabriel Martinelli might re-enter the fray at Leandro Trossard’s expense. In spite of his poor form and Gabriel Jesus’ return to scoring form, Viktor Gyokeres is expected to be the striker.

Here is a look at the Arsenal team on paper.