Yoro replaces Shaw: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Leeds United

Manchester United face Leeds United at Elland Road on matchday 20 of the Premier League at 12:30 local time tomorrow. After dropping points to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time, they will look for a positive start to 2026 away from home.

Ruben Amorim’s men are playing much better lately than they did at the start of the season, but need to catch a run of good form to finish in the European spots come May. Here is how the team may line-up for the Leeds fixture.

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens is likely to keep his place in between the sticks for Man United again.

Defenders – Ayden Heaven has been playing brilliantly for Man United lately, so he could keep his place in the back three, potentially pairing with Lisandro Martinez. £52 million signing from 2024, Leny Yoro, might also be recalled with Luke Shaw likely to drop out of the line-up.

Unchanged higher up

Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes is serving time on the sidelines due to injury, as is Kobbie Mainoo. With Manchester United’s lack of depth in midfield, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte are the obvious options to start in the double pivot.

Diogo Dalot, meanwhile, could play as the right wing back with Patrick Dorgu featuring on the other side.

Forwards – Joshua Zirkzee might be given the nod down the right wing owing to Man United’s lack of depth due to injuries and AFCON commitments, whereas Matheus Cunha may feature on the left side of the front three. Benjamin Sesko is expected to lead the line once more as he looks to start the year on a positive note for the Red Devils.

Here is how the visiting team might look on paper.