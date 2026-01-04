Liverpool battling with Tottenham & Man Utd to sign Baleba

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, as per Caught Offside.

Following Moisés Caicedo’s big-money move to Chelsea, the Seagulls decided to purchase the Cameroonian from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille to replace the Ecuadorian in 2023.

After initially taking time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, the 22-year-old displayed impressive performances last term. Following that, Man Utd attempted to buy him last summer, but Brighton refused to let him leave.

This season, Baleba has failed to replicate last season’s form thus far and has been out on international duty to play in AFCON, helping his country reach the knockout stage.

Now, Caught Offside claim that despite failing to sign the Brighton star last summer, Man Utd haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are looking to seal the deal in January.

However, Liverpool have also joined Man Utd in this race, while Tottenham have registered their interest in the African as well. Apart from the Premier League clubs, Bayern Munich are also keen on him.

Enquiries about the youngster’s availability this month have already been made by potential suitors. However, Brighton have no intention of weakening their squad mid-season, making a summer move the most likely outcome at this stage.

Battle

Baleba has a contract until 2028, so Fabian Hurzeler’s side are in a strong position to demand a huge fee to sell him and have slapped a £87m price tag on his head.

Man Utd are said to be keen on revamping the midfield department as Manuel Ugarte has been struggling since joining from PSG ahead of last season. On the other hand, Casemiro’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and he is likely to leave as a free agent.

Tottenham are seemingly planning to reinforce the engine room, having endured a disappointing first half of this season under Thomas Frank’s guidance. Liverpool, meanwhile, are seemingly looking for a new midfielder to support Ryan Gravenberch.

Baleba is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Man Utd, Liverpool, or Tottenham should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.