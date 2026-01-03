[Teams] Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Rice returns but Saka drops out

Arsenal are at the Vitality Stadium this evening looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Bournemouth.

The Gunners head into the game sitting three points clear of second-placed Aston Villa – who beat Nottingham Forest earlier today to climb above Manchester City – so they can widen the gap to six points with a win on the South Coast.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that beat Villa last time out but David Raya keeps goal once again for Arsenal while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes start at the heart of defence.

Jurrien Timber is also preferred ahead of Ben White at right-back while Piero Hincapie keeps his place at left-back meaning Myles Lewis-Skelly remains among the substitutes.

Martin Zubimendi anchors the Arsenal midfield and Arteta has been handed a big boost with the news that Declan Rice is fit to return from a knee injury that kept him out of action in midweek. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again so Eberechi Eze has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Bukayo Saka is given a rare breather as Noni Madueke comes in on the right flank. Leandro Trossard has also been handed a rest as Gabriel Martinelli comes in on the left side of Arsenal’s attack.

Viktor Gyokeres continues to lead the line up front despite his struggles in front of goal. Gabriel Jesus is an option from the bench and he’ll be hoping to build on his fine goal against Villa on Tuesday night.

As for Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo starts in attack despite widespread reports suggesting he’s set to join Man City. Evanilson leads the line up front with Justin Kluivert also offering support.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bournemouth

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Tavernier, Scott; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

Subs: Forster, Cook, Soler, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Unal, Rees-Dottin

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Merino, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.