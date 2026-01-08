Chelsea willing to offer enticing swap deal to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid

Chelsea are expected to be on another major spending spree during the summer transfer window as they look to equip Liam Rosenior with a winning side. Besides fixing their defence and adding depth in midfield, they could look at attacking options too.

Defensa Central has reported that the Blues are interested in signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, and would be prepared to use Enzo Fernandez in a swap deal.

Vinicius is valued at £130 million on Transfermarkt, and in spite of his contractual situation, it could take a nine-figure transfer fee to convince Los Blancos into getting rid of him, especially as both parties remain locked in contract negotiations.

While in recent months, Vinicius’ salary demands were too lofty for the La Liga giants, it is believed that in recent weeks, the player and the club have come closer to an agreement with both intending on prolonging their association beyond 2027.

Enzo deal could tempt Madrid

Although Real Madrid will remain hopeful of tying down Vinicius Junior to a new contract, they will look to sell him in the summer if they are unable to do so. And in spite of a sky high asking price, Chelsea are one of very few clubs who can afford him.

Enzo Fernandez has been a key player for them in recent years and has also been linked with Madrid in the past, so the Whites could be tempted by the Argentine international’s inclusion in a swap deal given that they may look to sign a midfielder this year.

Fernandez’s creativity and energy in the engine room is exactly the profile they are missing without Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, so it will be interesting to see whether they are prepared to accommodate the former Benfica star at Vinicius Junior’s expense.