Liverpool ready to spend big to sign Roony Bardghji

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to spend big to sign Barcelona forward Roony Bardghji, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 20-year-old was born in Kuwait before moving to Sweden back in 2012. After playing for Kallinge SK, Rödeby AIF, and Malmö FF at the youth level, he moved to FC Copenhagen in 2020.

Bardghji made his first team debut for the Danish giants in the following year before establishing himself as a key player. However, he sustained a serious knee injury in May 2024 before returning to action in March last year.

The Blaugrana decided to sign him last summer, and Hansi Flick has mainly used him as a deputy to Lamine Yamal thus far this campaign, starting only five matches across all competitions.

Bardghji was given the opportunity to start against Athletic Club in the Supercopa de España semi-final in midweek, guiding his side 5-0 victory by scoring a goal and registering two assists.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by his performance in this game, Liverpool have identified the Swedish international as a serious option to replace Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave at the end of this season.

Barcelona aren’t in any rush to sell him, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. However, the Merseyside club are prepared to launch a formal £43m bid to persuade the Catalan giants to let him leave. The Blaugrana might even accept the offer amid their financial difficulties to reinforce other areas of the squad.

Bardghji to Liverpool

Bardghji is a left-footed right winger by trait like Salah. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

He is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top; therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool to strengthen the attack should they purchase him.

However, he doesn’t have a strong physical stature, and there is a question mark whether he would be able to translate his main attributes into a strong physical league like the Premier League.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.