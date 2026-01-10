Liverpool receive huge boost to sign Man Utd target Diomande

Liverpool have received a huge boost to trump Manchester United in the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old has burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances at Red Bull Arena thus far this season, making 10 goal contributions across all competitions.

Having showcased his qualities in club football, the youngster has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up, guiding his country to reach the quarter-final of AFCON.

It has been reported that after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City have registered their interest in signing him. Moreover, Manchester United are said to be considering making a move for him as well.

However, the player has now revealed that he is a Liverpool fan and wants to play at Anfield. His father’s dream is to see him play for the Merseyside club.

Diomande said:

“I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

Diomande still has a contract until 2030, having joined the German side last summer, and Leipzig reportedly have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than £87m.

Diomande to Liverpool

After letting Luis Diaz leave last summer, Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha as the left flank options. However, Chiesa has been linked with a move away, having struggled to find regular game time since joining from Juventus ahead of last season.

On the other hand, Ngumoha is still a teenager and isn’t ready to start regularly for a club like Liverpool’s stature. Gakpo, meanwhile, has been playing in the centre-forward position amid Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike’s injury absence in recent times. Therefore, Florian Wirtz has been providing cover on the left but is more comfortable centrally.

Diomande is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other clubs in this race in January or next summer.