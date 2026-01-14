Liverpool looking to sign Julian Ryerson from Borussia Dortmund at right back

Liverpool have been rocked by a season-ending injury suffered by Conor Bradley, therefore leaving Arne Slot with only Jeremie Frimpong at right back. The former Bayer Leverkusen star is more useful higher up the pitch and offers less defensively.

In a backline that is already short of depth, Bradley’s injury is not ideal given his good form in recent weeks, so it is starting to look like the Reds are pondering over a January transfer in a bid to alleviate some damage caused by the North Irishman’s layoff.

German source Absolut Fussball has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Julian Ryerson from Borussia Dortmund this month, having identified the Norwegian international as a cost-effective option and one that could add a lot of quality.

Ryerson transfer remains possible

Julian Ryerson is an important part of Borussia Dortmund’s setup and has played well so far this season. In 22 appearances in all competitions, he has six assists and has a valuation of £17 million on Transfermarkt, so Liverpool should be able to afford him.

He primarily features as a right midfielder for Dortmund, but having played extensively as a central defender too, he has proven to be a handy right back with especially strong defensive attributes as well as the work rate to contribute on both ends of the pitch.

Over and above being used potentially as a right back if he was to join Liverpool, Ryerson’s ability to play as a central defender will also be vital for the Reds considering Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are the only ones available in the role.

Dortmund are not the kind of club who will hold onto a player, especially if a right offer is made, so if Liverpool can match the Bundesliga outfit’s asking price and strike an agreement on personal terms, the transfer could materialise in the upcoming days.