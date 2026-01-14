Man Utd could sign PSG’s Bradley Barcola in swap deal

Manchester United could reportedly sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola in a sensational swap deal, as per Caught Offside.

After parting ways with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho last summer, the Red Devils decided to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation.

The Brazilian isn’t a natural left-winger; he prefers to play centrally. However, having dismissed the Portuguese, United have appointed Michael Carrick as the new manager until the end of this season. The Englishman deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation, but United currently don’t have a natural left-winger.

Meanwhile, Caught Offside claim that Rashford joined Barcelona on a loan deal last summer and the Catalan giants are willing to sign him permanently, having been impressed by his performances this season.

However, purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward as PSG and Atletico Madrid are also in this race, while the French giants are willing to sign him by offering Barcola in a part-exchange deal to United.

However, Rashford is determined to stay at Camp Nou, and Luis Enrique’s side will have to put their best efforts to persuade him to move to Parc des Princes.

Barcola to Man Utd

The 23-year-old, valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt, is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He showcased his productivity last term, making 42 goal contributions across all competitions.

Moreover, he helped his side win the treble. However, the Frenchman hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form thus far this term and hasn’t been able to seal his place in Enrique’s starting line-up.

As a result, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months. He is a top-class player and is still very young, meaning he has plenty of room to develop.

He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Therefore, Barcola would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.