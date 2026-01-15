Brentford’s Frank Onyeka dreams of playing for Man Utd

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has revealed that his dream is to play for Manchester United one day.

After moving to Gtech Community Stadium from Danish side FC Midtjylland back in 2021, the 28-year-old has played as a rotational option. He went out on loan to FC Augsburg last term and was an internal part of their starting line-up.

He hasn’t started any game for the Bees in the Premier League this season, but commenced three games in the Carabao Cup. The midfielder has showcased his qualities in AFCON for the Nigeria national team, helping his country reach the semi-final before losing to Morocco on penalties.

Now, Onyeka has revealed that his dream is to play for Man Utd and would be open to moving to Old Trafford should they make a concrete approach in January or next summer.

When asked whether he wants to play for the Red Devils, the Nigerian replied:

“Of course I want to play for Manchester United.”

Although Brentford usually play hardball to sell their star assets, they are a selling club and might be open to cashing-in on Onyeka this year, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next campaign.

Onyeka to Man Utd

It has been widely documented that, having revamped the attacking department last summer, Man Utd are contemplating overhauling the engine room this year.

A host of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, with Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Angelo Stiller being among them.

However, they are likely to cost a lot, while purchasing any of them in mid-season would be extremely difficult. Instead, Onyeka would be a significantly cheaper option and might be available this month.

He is a defensive midfielder by trait. He is extremely strong, dynamic, and efficient in defensive contributions.

With Casemiro and Manual Ugarte struggling to showcase their best in the Premier League, United could do with reinforcing the midfield in this winter window to help new head coach Michael Carrick push for a top-four charge this season.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Onyeka’s services in January or next summer.