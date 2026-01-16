Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd eyeing deal for Roma star Mile Svilar
According to Caught Offside, Manchester United could compete with Chelsea to sign Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar during the summer transfer window.
The Red Devils reinforced their goalkeeping department with the signing of Senne Lammens last summer, but the club are still not entirely convinced over his credentials.
Caught Offside claim that United are likely to part ways with goalkeeping duo Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana next summer, but they could also pursue an upgrade on Lammens.
Roma star Svilar has emerged as a top target for the Mancunian giants, but the 26-year-old Serbian won’t come on the cheap as the Giallorossi could hold out for £52 million.
United may struggle to afford such a price, given they are expected to prioritise midfield and defensive signings at the end of the season.
Unlikely deal
Lammens signed for the Red Devils as an unknown figure from Royal Antwerp, but he has fared well. The Belgian has kept two clean sheets and made some phenomenal saves.
Of course, the 23-year-old still has room for improvement with his movement between the sticks. He has been caught napping with his positioning on multiple occasions.
Despite this, it would be a huge surprise if United pursue a first-choice goalkeeper this summer. Lammens has immense potential and a back-up shot-stopper could be signed instead.
A move for Svilar seems unlikely on the cards. Roma are in a strong position to negotiate with another three-and-a-half years left on his contract. They could demand a premium fee if they qualify for the Champions League.
United, on the other hand, are far from assured their place in the Champions League too. They are three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League and one adrift of Brentford in fifth.
With a tough run of fixtures coming up, interim boss Michael Carrick has a huge challenge on his hands to ensure that United manage to play in Europe at least in the next season.
The budget could be limited for the summer. It makes sense to sign a marquee defensive midfielder and a centre-back rather than purchasing another goalkeeper for a huge outlay.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 19 seconds ago
Man Utd eyeing deal for Roma star Mile Svilar
According to Caught Offside, Manchester United could compete with Chelsea to sign Roma goalkeeper...
-
Chelsea/ 30 mins ago
Chelsea receive chance to sign Man Utd target Ruben Neves
Chelsea have reportedly been handed an opportunity to sign Manchester United target Ruben Neves,...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 50 mins ago
Tottenham battling with Man Utd to sign Hayden Hackney
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Manchester United over a deal to sign Middlesbrough...
-
Premier League/ 7 hours ago
West Ham shortlist Coventry centre-back Bobby Thomas among centre-back targets
West Ham United have added highly rated Coventry City centre-back Bobby Thomas to their...
-
Liverpool/ 12 hours ago
Ekitike returns as Slot makes six changes: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Burnley
After thumping Barnsley in the FA Cup on Monday, Liverpool are back in action...