Arsenal ‘real contenders’ in race to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet

Arsenal have emerged as ‘real contenders’ in the race to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, according to TEAMtalk.

A product of Stade Rennais’ academy, Jacquet broke into the first team at the start of 2024 and impressed during a loan spell with Clermont Foot in the first half of last season.

Since his return, the 20-year-old has become a regular for Les Rouge et Noirs, featuring in 17 games across all competitions, including 15 starts in 16 Ligue 1 games this season.

Those performances have not gone unnoticed, with the centre-back constantly being linked with several clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

The latest to be linked with Jacquet is Arsenal, according to TEAMtalk, which claims that the Gunners have emerged as ‘real contenders’ to secure the signature of the 6ft 2in centre-back.

Having already secured the signings of Cristhian Mosquera and Paulo Hincapie, the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta, is closely monitoring more exciting young talents across Europe, and Jacquet has been earmarked as the next option on their list, according to the report.

The report adds that the North Londoners are considering a summer swoop for Jacquet as a replacement for Ben White, who is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

However, the Gunners could face a potential bidding war for the France U21 international, as Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are also interested in him, TEAMtalk adds.

Jacquet to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta boasts arguably the best defence in Europe, having conceded just 14 goals in the league so far after 21 games and just one goal in six Champions League matches despite facing opponents like Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Gunners are looking to become even more resolute next season, with Jacquet now being eyed, especially with White tipped to depart the club amid interest from Everton.

Jacquet was selected in the UEFA Under-19 Team of the Tournament at the 2024 European Championships, the only French player to make the list.

His progress has continued at the international level, too, with five appearances for France’s under-21s already under his belt, including a full match against Switzerland.

In League 1, his defensive awareness at just 20 has drawn widespread admiration, especially this season, when he averages 1.71 interceptions and 1.96 clearances per 90 minutes, according to FBref.

With interest in the Frenchman from European giants, Rennes will be happy to oversee a bidding war, as they’ll most likely demand a fee well above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation.