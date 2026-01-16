Chelsea interested in signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid in the summer

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been the primary shot-stopper for the club this season and even though he has had some poor games, including the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal, his position isn’t under threat for now.

That situation could change in the summer, however, as the Blues have been meaning to sign a goalkeeper to compete with the Spaniard and potentially take over from him as the first-choice since last year, when they had been keen on Mike Maignan.

El Nacional has reported that Chelsea are now pondering over a swoop for Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, who has played as second fiddle to Keylor Navas and then Thibaut Courtois for much of his career with the La Liga giants, but remains a world-class player.

His best season for the Whites came in 2023/24, when he deputised in goal for Courtois when he suffered an ACL injury. Lunin’s performances were vital in helping Madrid clinch a Champions League and La Liga double that year.

It is believed that he already has an agreement in place with the Blues, according to El Nacional’s report, so it might only be a matter for Chelsea to convince Real Madrid into parting company with a vital secondary option in the summer.

Lunin’s future remains open

Andriy Lunin’s future remains open heading into yet another summer. It is not the first time that he has been linked with departing Real Madrid but in the past, he has always expressed his happiness at playing sporadically for the La Liga giants.

Once again, he could consider his future while keeping the door open to staying at Madrid. Therefore, Chelsea will need to pay well to secure Lunin’s services, potentially much more than his £13 million valuation on Transfermarkt, and offer a good salary.

Having played only three times in all competitions this season, it perhaps seems like the right time for the 26-year-old to consider his future in the summer as he enters the prime years of his career and Chelsea will look to take advantage of it.