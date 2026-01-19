Man Utd submit formal offer to sign Ruben Neves from Al-Hilal

Manchester United have submitted a formal offer to sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Fichajes.

After racking up 177 appearances during an outstanding Premier League spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Portuguese midfielder opted for a move to Saudi Arabia and has maintained a high level of performance despite the change in pace and tempo.

His tackling, interception, controlling of the tempo, and trademark long-range strikes have made him a central figure at Al Hilal, while last July’s Club World Cup performances further highlighted that his elite-level qualities remain intact, as he helped Al-Za’eem defeat Manchester City and earn a creditable draw against Real Madrid.

It’s no surprise that Man Utd, who are in dire need of midfield reinforcement, are keen on signing the Portuguese midfielder to improve their squad.

It appears the club are looking to wrap up a deal for the midfielder immediately, as Fichajes claims the Red Devils have submitted a formal offer in excess of £19m to sign Neves.

Experience

Having been linked with several midfielders since last summer, the Spanish outlet adds that the 13-time Premier League champions believe their offer for the Portuguese midfielder is reasonable considering he possesses similar qualities to their other targets.

While some details, such as salary and other requirements, need to be thrashed out, United’s offer is close to Al-Hilal’s demands, and the Saudi club are now ‘seriously considering’ sanctioning his departure, according to the report.

Several marquee midfield names have been credited with a move to Old Trafford, among them Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton.

Among that group, Neves stands out for offering comparable on-field qualities while also demonstrating leadership both on the pitch and in the dressing room, which explains why the club have been keen to add him to their squad. More interesting about the deal is that United could get him at a bargain fee without breaking the bank.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick’s interim spell began in dream fashion, as the 44-year-old oversaw a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side on Saturday and will now look to build on that momentum when his side travels to North London to face league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.