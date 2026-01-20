Calafiori and Saka return: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Inter Milan

Arsenal play their final away match of the UEFA Champions League’s league phase as they take on last season’s runner-ups Inter Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on matchday seven of the competition tonight at 20:00 UK time.

Following a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, they will look to perform better in the European Cup and secure a win that would guarantee them a finish in the top two of the standings.

Here is how they could line-up for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to retain his place in goal for the visitors.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber could return to right back having played on the left at the weekend, and Ben White might make way for Riccardo Calafiori to enter the fray at left back. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba could continue in the heart of defence.

Saka on the right flank

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi has been in fine form and is expected to get the nod in defensive midfield for Arsenal. Declan Rice could also start off the back of some decent form too, whereas Martin Odegaard might cap off an unchanged trio in midfield from the weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka is expected to come back into the team on the right wing, most likely at Noni Madueke’s expense. Gabriel Martinelli, however, could continue to play on the left wing ahead of Leandro Trossard. The Brazilian has been playing superbly in the Champions League this season. Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead the line for the Gunners.

Here is how the visiting party could look on paper.