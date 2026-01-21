Arsenal set their sights on landing Federico Dimarco



Arsenal have a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco, according to Tuttosport.

The Gunners have the best defence in the Premier League and Champions League this campaign. They recently picked up a seventh-straight win in Europe after a convincing 3-1 victory over Inter at the San Siro.

The north London giants are not contemplating any winter signings, but there could be some activity in the summer. Tuttosport claim that they have set ‘their sights’ on landing Dimarco from the Nerazzurri.

Inter, on their part, are aware of the Gunners interest and are determined to keep Dimarco beyond his current deal that expires in June next year. Talks are expected to progress over a renewal next month.

They are prepared to increase his net salary from £3.7 million to almost £5 million per year.

Unlikely deal

Dimarco has been one of the best defenders in the Italian top-flight over the last few years. The 28-year-old started his career as a left-back, but has made more than 200 appearances in the left wing-back role for the Nerazzurri.

In the ongoing season, he has been mesmerising to watch with 4 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. He has been a big attacking outlet for the Nerazzurri, but has also worked hard defensively with key tackles and recoveries.

Dimarco’s big-game experience would make him a welcome signing for the Gunners, but it seems unlikely that Mikel Arteta’s side will enter the transfer market for the Serie A winner, given the vast options in the left-back department.

The Gunners saw the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly during the 2024/25 campaign. Alongside the teenager, the London outfit have Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie as well as Jurrien Timber, who can operate at left-back.

Arsenal have the position well covered for the future. Hincapie was only signed on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but it appears a formality before a permanent move is sealed. There is a conditional obligation to buy him this summer.

Hence, we don’t see the prospect of the Gunners pursuing a deal for Dimarco. The player’s agent could be using Arsenal’s name in order to speed up contract negotiations with the Nerazzurri. A renewal could be sorted in the coming weeks.