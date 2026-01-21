Arsenal interested in signing Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco this summer

Arsenal are in contention to win the Premier League this season and remain one of the favourites to clinch the UEFA Champions League too. However, Mikel Arteta remains keen on adding to the quality and depth of his squad later in the year.

Spanish source Fichajes has reported that Arsenal are now keen on signing Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco. The Italian is valued at £43 million on Transfermarkt, but with a contract expiring in June 2027, he may be available for cheaper this summer.

The 28-year-old is a capable left midfielder, who can also play at left back, so his versatility will be an important factor for Arsenal, which is why it comes as no surprise that Arteta has earmarked him as a potential signing ahead of next season.

Dimarco transfer difficult for Arsenal

Federico Dimarco has yet to open contract negotiations with Inter Milan, but given that he is happy at the club and one of the regular fixtures in the Serie A side’s team, it is expected to be a matter of formality for him to pen a new deal soon.

With that said, Arsenal might not be able to guarantee him regular game time as they have a tremendous amount of quality in midfield, whereas Riccardo Calafiori is doing very well at left back with Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly available too.

In addition to Dimarco being likely to stay put at the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter are also likely to want to retain one of their senior-most players even if Arsenal are prepared to offer decent money, so a switch to London seems like a distant proposition for now.

Mikel Arteta would be better off signing a number 10 like Arda Guler who can compete with Martin Odegaard for minutes, as well as offer some quality on the right flank in Bukayo Saka’s absence, considering Arsenal also have Mikel Merino as a back-up.

It remains to be seen what profile of a midfielder the Gunners eventually end up signing, but in spite of seemingly inevitable success on the silverware front later this year, the club is looking like it will be busy in the transfer window once more.