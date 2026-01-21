Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd hold discussion to sign Besiktas’ Wilfred Ndidi
Manchester United have reportedly ‘discussed’ signing Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as per talkSPORT.
Following N’Golo Kante’s move to Chelsea, Leicester City decided to sign Ndidi from KRC Genk to reinforce the midfield department. The 29-year-old initially displayed glimpses of his qualities at King Power Stadium, helping his side win the FA Cup and Community Shield.
It was thought that the Nigerian was destined to reach the top like Kante; however, he has failed to reach his full potential. Following the Foxes’ relegation last term, Ndidi decided to leave, and the Turkish giants bought him ahead of this season.
He is the captain of the Nigeria national team and guided his country to reach the semi-final of AFCON before losing to Morocco on penalties.
Now, talkSPORT report that Man Utd are considering reinforcing the engine room in this winter window to boost their hopes of securing Champions League football next season.
Ideally, the Red Devils want to sign a midfielder on loan and have identified Ndidi as a serious option. They have even made contact to seal the deal.
Although the 29-year-old just moved to Besiktas last summer, he is open to returning to England to play at the highest level, as well as for family reasons.
Ndidi to Man Utd
The experienced player is valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. So, it remains to be seen whether Besiktas allow their key man to leave on a short-term loan in mid-season.
The report state that Man Utd have also been offered the chance to sign AC Milan star Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the Englishman keen on returning to the Premier League, having struggled to find regular game time under Massimiliano Allegri thus far this season.
Ndidi, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a solid defensive midfielder; he has Premier League experience and might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to add depth to the midfield department should they sign him.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 5 seconds ago
Man Utd hold discussion to sign Besiktas’ Wilfred Ndidi
Manchester United have reportedly ‘discussed’ signing Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as per talkSPORT. Following...
-
Chelsea/ 6 hours ago
Chelsea set to sign Sheffield Wednesday youngster Yisa Alao
Chelsea are ‘edging closer’ to completing the transfer of highly-rated Sheffield United left-back Yisa...
-
Premier League/ 7 hours ago
Everton ready to make a move to sign John Stones
Everton are reportedly prepared to make a move to sign Manchester City defender John...
-
Arsenal/ 11 hours ago
Liverpool vying with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Diomande
Liverpool are reportedly showing the ‘strongest’ interest in signing Manchester United and Arsenal target...
-
Premier League/ 11 hours ago
Everton preparing formal offer to sign Juanlu Sanchez from Sevilla
Everton are preparing a formal offer to sign Sevilla right back Juanlu Sanchez, as...