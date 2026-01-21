Man Utd hold discussion to sign Besiktas’ Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United have reportedly ‘discussed’ signing Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as per talkSPORT.

Following N’Golo Kante’s move to Chelsea, Leicester City decided to sign Ndidi from KRC Genk to reinforce the midfield department. The 29-year-old initially displayed glimpses of his qualities at King Power Stadium, helping his side win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

It was thought that the Nigerian was destined to reach the top like Kante; however, he has failed to reach his full potential. Following the Foxes’ relegation last term, Ndidi decided to leave, and the Turkish giants bought him ahead of this season.

He is the captain of the Nigeria national team and guided his country to reach the semi-final of AFCON before losing to Morocco on penalties.

Now, talkSPORT report that Man Utd are considering reinforcing the engine room in this winter window to boost their hopes of securing Champions League football next season.

Ideally, the Red Devils want to sign a midfielder on loan and have identified Ndidi as a serious option. They have even made contact to seal the deal.

Although the 29-year-old just moved to Besiktas last summer, he is open to returning to England to play at the highest level, as well as for family reasons.

Ndidi to Man Utd

The experienced player is valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. So, it remains to be seen whether Besiktas allow their key man to leave on a short-term loan in mid-season.

The report state that Man Utd have also been offered the chance to sign AC Milan star Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the Englishman keen on returning to the Premier League, having struggled to find regular game time under Massimiliano Allegri thus far this season.

Ndidi, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a solid defensive midfielder; he has Premier League experience and might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to add depth to the midfield department should they sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.