Chelsea ready to pay £130 million to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid

Chelsea remain keen on revamping their squad heading into the summer, and with nobody in their team able to deliver goals and assists week in and week out, an attacker’s signing could be on top of their agendas yet again.

El Nacional has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid this summer with the Brazilian international due to enter the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu.

According to the source, personal terms between Vinicius and the Blues have already been agreed, with the club prepared to pay £130 million in transfer fees to get a transfer for the 2-time Champions League winner over the line.

Vini. Jr. transfer a difficult proposition

Vinicius Junior has been in terrific form for Real Madrid. Though he hasn’t scored a La Liga goal for them since October last year, he has seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions, and is on track to have over 30 goal contributions for the campaign.

He promises to be a superb addition to the Chelsea squad, particularly given that his creativity and impact down the left flank are head and shoulders above most wingers in the world. However, the Blues will not have a straightforward path to his signing.

In the aftermath of Madrid’s win over AS Monaco on Tuesday evening, Vinicius spoke of his desire to continue at the club and he also insisted that his contract renewal could occur sooner rather than later owing to strong relations with Florentino Perez.

With that said, Chelsea would need to make a very compelling proposal to lure the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge in the summer or make an offer that Madrid aren’t ready to match, such as providing the forward with a salary equal to Kylian Mbappe’s.