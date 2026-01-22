Chelsea could sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid in a swap deal

Chelsea have made several lucrative signings in the recent past, especially after Todd Boehly took over the club, but have yet to raise much money through sales although they may need to do so if the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play guidelines require.

A major outgoing could come their way in the shape of Enzo Fernandez, who is wanted by Real Madrid in the summer, with Alvaro Arbeloa looking for a creative option in midfield who can help progress the ball from defence to offence.

El Nacional has reported that Chelsea could be offered the opportunity to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Madrid in a swap deal, with the Whites prepared to use the French international as a makeweight in order to cheapen the cost of Fernandez’s transfer.

Camavinga a brilliant addition to Chelsea

Though Chelsea would not want to sacrifice Enzo Fernandez, Real Madrid paying the right price combined with the Argentine’s desire to pursue a new challenge could compel them into selling him and Eduardo Camavinga would be a great addition in return.

He is brilliant at recovering the ball in deeper areas of the pitch and driving into the final third. While Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo are very good defensively, Camavinga’s qualities on the ball might be seen as an upgrade by the Blues.

Besides being an excellent deeper-lying midfielder, the former Rennes star can also play as a left back. With Jorrel Hato still a raw talent, Camavinga’s utility in the backline could be leveraged to provide Marc Cucurella with some rest in the future.

Camavinga is valued at £45 million on Transfermarkt, so in all likelihood, Madrid would pay Chelsea £50 million or more for Fernandez given he has a valuation near £100 million. It will be interesting to see if everyone involved is ready for the move.