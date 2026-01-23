Chelsea ‘prepared’ to launch huge bid to sign Fermin Lopez

Chelsea are reportedly ‘prepared’ to launch a huge formal proposal to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2023, Cole Palmer has established himself as an undisputed starter in the creative midfield position.

He displayed impressive performances in the Premier League over the last two seasons, but has struggled to replicate that form thus far this season due to a persistent groin injury.

The Blues signed Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton and Hove Albion on a loan deal last summer to support Palmer. However, having struggled to find regular game time during the first half of this season, the Argentinian has been sent back to the Seagulls, and he has now joined Leeds United on loan until the end of this season.

It has recently been reported that Palmer hasn’t been able to settle in London and is feeling homesick. So, he might be open to returning to Manchester at the end of this season, with the Red Devils his preferred destination.

Therefore, it appears Chelsea have started exploring options to sign a new attacking midfielder as a potential replacement for Palmer if he eventually leaves.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has identified Lopez as the ‘priority’ option, and the Blues believe he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League after monitoring his development closely.

Lopez to Chelsea

The 22-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, so Barcelona aren’t in any rush to sell him and don’t want to part ways with a talented academy player like him.

However, Chelsea are ‘prepared’ to launch a formal £87m proposal to persuade the Blaugrana to cash-in and amid their financial difficulties, it might be difficult to reject a huge bid like this one.

Lopez is a CAM by trait but can provide cover on the flanks if needed. He showed glimpses of his high potential last term but has taken his game to another level this campaign. In 17 starts across all competitions thus far, the Spaniard has scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists.

He is a top-class player and could be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to purchase him this year.