Arsenal weighing up summer move for Julian Alvarez



Arsenal are weighing up a summer move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, according to ESPN.

The Gunners bolstered their centre-forward department with the purchase of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer, but they could re-enter the transfer market for another marquee striker signing at the end of the campaign.

Gyokeres has fared decently with 9 goals to his name. Gabriel Jesus has contributed on his return from injury too, but there are still underlying concerns in the number nine role for the north London giants in the New Year.

ESPN claim that Arsenal are exploring a summer swoop for Alvarez, who signed for Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024. Sporting director Andrea Berta, who previously worked at the Spanish club for 12 years, played a key role in the transfer. An informal enquiry has been made over his availability.

Berta still has a close relationship with the player’s agent Fernando Hildago and his camp. Atletico purchased Alvarez for £64 million plus £17 million in add-ons, and it could take in excess of £87 million to prise him away if the La Liga outfit consider a sale.

Possible deal

Gyokeres has failed to hit the ground running at Arsenal this campaign. He has accumulated only 5 goals in the English top-flight and has not scored from open play since the 2-0 win over Burnley back in early November. The Swede has netted in recent League Cup and Champions League games and much more was expected from the Swede when he first arrived from Sporting Lisbon.

Jesus has registered 3 goals since his long-term injury comeback, but the Brazilian’s future is hanging in the balance with his contract expiring in June next year. He could be sold during the 2026 summer transfer window to recoup some of the investment.

Kai Havertz had a good first two seasons with the north London giants, but he has barely played this campaign due to a knee injury too. His knee has once again flared up, meaning that his playing time could be very limited for the remainder of the season.

Alvarez is a proven match-winner and has already managed 16 goal contributions for Atletico this term. The Argentine is also a very mobile striker, who is good with the ball at his feet and can create chances for his teammates with through balls too.

He is an all-round package as a centre-forward which Arteta likes. A big-money swoop for Alvarez could pave the way for the departure of either Jesus or Havertz or may be both. It could be another exciting summer transfer window at Arsenal.