Chelsea monitoring PSG star Ibrahim Mbaye over January move

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Having come through the ranks at PSG, he made his mark on the senior team at a remarkably young age. In August 2024, aged only 16 years and 205 days, he became the youngest player to start a competitive fixture for Les Parisiens and ended the season with 24 appearances, netting twice and providing three assists.

Mbaye has also featured on the biggest stages, gaining minutes in both the UEFA Champions League and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, a competition he lifted with PSG.

His reputation grew even further at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. After switching allegiance from France to Senegal late last year, he emerged as one of the tournament’s standout performers, playing a key role as the Teranga Lions went on to claim the trophy.

Now, according to Plettenberg, several clubs in the Premier League are looking to sign the 18-year-old before the deadline for the winter transfer window.

Prospect

Among the clubs looking to sign Mbaye is Chelsea, according to the transfer expert, who claims that the London giants are now closely monitoring the Senegalese international ahead of a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

However, a deal won’t be easy, as the Blues will have to battle with Aston Villa, while PSG, on the other hand, are looking to extend his contract and are reluctant to let him leave, especially with two years left on his contract, according to the report.

For Chelsea, a move for Mbaye, valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, fits into their youth-driven recruitment strategy of signing the best young prospects with the potential of being nurtured into world-class players.

That long-term strategy has left the Blues with an overflowing attacking department, to the point where keeping track of the forwards already under contract can be difficult.

Out wide, Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian are most often used on the right, while Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens operate from the opposite flank. With Geovany Quenda also set to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer, Chelsea would have five options competing for two roles, making a stronger case for prioritising more urgent needs, particularly at centre-back.