Cole Palmer open to sensational Man Utd move



Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer is open to a ‘sensational’ move to Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The England international is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, but he has played sparingly this campaign due to a groin issue. Despite this, he continues to be highly-rated and has been linked with a move away from the Blues.

The Sun claim that Palmer is ‘unsettled’ at the Club World Cup champions and would prefer a return to Manchester. He continues to visit family and friends regularly in Wythenshawe, and would welcome the prospect of joining his boyhood club, Man United.

Palmer would not entertain a move to Manchester City, however. The Cityzens sold him to the Blues for £42.5 million in the summer of 2023 and he has no desire to return to his former employers.

Surprise move

Palmer has played a huge part in the Blues’ return to Champions League football. He was also instrumental in their Club World Cup success, but has struggled for regular playing time this campaign, due to a persistent groin concern.

The 23-year-old recently missed the 3-1 derby win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League with manager Liam Rosenior citing that he was not 100% fit to play. Palmer is touted to return when the Blues take on Napoli in the final league phase game of the Champions League.

United are currently settled in the attacking midfield department. Bruno Fernandes is an undisputed starter under interim manager Michael Carrick, while Mason Mount can provide quality backup off the bench if the Portuguese has an off-day and is substituted.

However, the club captain has an agreement that permits him to leave for an overseas club for £57 million this summer. If he chooses to pursue a new team, the Red Devils could be tempted to make an ambitious approach to prise Palmer away from the Blues.

Chelsea may consider Palmer as an indispensable figure, but their stance may change if he pushes for a summer exit. United’s director of football Jason Wilcox knows him very well, having previously worked as the academy head during his time at Man City.

United could do groundwork on a possible deal with Wilcox, suppose Fernandes seeks a new challenge when the campaign ends.