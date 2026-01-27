Man Utd left-back Patrick Dorgu suffers lengthy injury

Manchester United left-back Patrick Dorgu is set to miss at least ten weeks of action after suffering an injury, as per Laurie Whitwell.

Sunday’s win over Arsenal at the Emirates brought mixed feelings for the Dane, who had earlier fired United ahead with a brilliant strike from distance before his afternoon was cut short by a physical problem around half an hour later.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko took his place in the 81st minute, with interim boss Michael Carrick later suggesting the issue was likely cramp, explaining after the match that it appeared minor, saying, ‘He ended up coming off with a little bit of cramp; hopefully it’s nothing worse.’ At this stage, it’s hard to tell, so we’ll just have to wait and see, but we’re hoping it’s not too bad.’

However, a recent report suggests the Dorgu is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as the Athletic‘s Whitwell claims that the 21-year-old is set to face at least ten weeks on the sidelines.

The journalist adds that scans were carried out on the nature of the injury, which revealed that the Danish international suffered a hamstring injury.

While the precise length of his injury is still being examined, the injury is more severe than the cramp injury that was earlier expected, according to the report.

The timing comes at a worse time for Dorgu, especially given how much he has flourished since Carrick shifted him into a left-sided attacking role, having previously featured mainly as a wing-back under former manager Ruben Amorim.

Blow

That outstanding showing against Arsenal followed his goal in the Manchester derby a week earlier, lifting his Premier League output this campaign to three goals and three assists from 22 games.

An absence of around ten weeks would place his comeback in early April, potentially lining him up for a return when Leeds United travel to Old Trafford on April 11.

It represents a significant setback for United, who have shown renewed momentum under interim boss Michael Carrick, with Dorgu a key figure on the left flank.

The youngster now finds himself sidelined alongside centre-half Matthijs de Ligt, who has missed the last 11 matches while dealing with a back injury.

The Red Devils are firmly in the race for a top-four finish and will hope to make it three wins on the bounce when they host Fulham on Sunday, February 1.