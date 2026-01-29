Chelsea ready to invest huge money to sign Bellingham

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to submit a huge proposal to sign Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, the 22-year-old showcased his productivity in his debut campaign, making 36 goal contributions across all competitions.

The Englishman also displayed promising performances last term, netting 14 goals and registering 13 assists in 52 appearances in all tournaments.

Although he has been inconsistent thus far this season, the youngster has already made 10 goal contributions and has been helping his side mount a La Liga title charge.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are planning to build the most powerful midfield in the world and are keen to pair Bellingham with Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández.

Bellingham is tempted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and believes the English top flight would provide an ideal environment to revitalise his career after a difficult year.

Chelsea are even ‘confident’ that Bellingham would be able to return to his best if he moves to the Premier League. So, they are prepared to launch a formal £130m bid to persuade Los Blancos to cash-in.

Bellingham to Chelsea

The report state that the Blues feel Real Madrid don’t consider Bellingham untouchable anymore, so they might be open to letting him leave if they receive a lucrative bid, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Having proven his worth in club football, Bellingham has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

He is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park. The Real Madrid star has proven his worth at the highest level in recent years, winning every possible major competition in club football.

Bellingham, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick across the ground, strong, good in the air, efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works extremely hard without possession.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this year.