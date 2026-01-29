Liverpool tipped to seal surprise deal for Harry Maguire

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has urged his old club to seal a surprise deal for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Reds started the season with Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Virgil Van Dijk as the centre-back options. However, Gomez has continued to struggle with fitness problems, while Leoni’s season is all but over due to a serious knee issue.

Konate, meanwhile, has been sidelined in recent games due to a family reason. Moreover, his long-term future at Anfield is uncertain as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Conor Bradley’s season is also over due to a serious injury, while Jeremie Frimpong continues to struggle with fitness problems like Gomez.

As a result, Arne Slot has been left with only Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Milos Kerkez as the defensive options at the moment, with the Scotsman heavily linked with a move away in this winter window.

Now, during a recent interview (via Metro), Hamann has said that Liverpool need to reinforce the centre-back position and Maguire might be a shrewd acquisition if they can manage to secure his service as a free agent next summer.

Hamann said:

“You’ve got to give it to Harry Maguire because he got so much stick in the last few years and he always comes back. If he’s available on a free then obviously [they’ll] have to think about it because I think what Liverpool need is more depth at the back.”

Liverpool tipped to sign Maguire

Like Konate, Maguire’s existing deal at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of this season, and United are seemingly not close to tying him down to a fresh term. Therefore, it is highly likely that he will become a free agent at the end of this season.

The England international has had a mixed time at Man Utd over the years but has displayed promising performances this season. He even helped United win vs Liverpool at Anfield by scoring a late winner earlier this season.

The 32-year-old is an experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool to add depth to the defence should they purchase him.

However, considering the fierce rivalry between Liverpool and Man Utd, it is highly unlikely that the Merseyside club would make a move to sign him.