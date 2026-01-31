Arsenal, Liverpool & Man Utd in battle to sign Yan Diomande

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are in battle over the transfer of RB Leipzig left winger Yan Diomande, according to Christian Falk via Bayern Insider.

Diomande has been one of the hottest topics in the transfer window this month and ahead of next summer due to his blistering form for Die Roten Bullen.

Barely seven months since arriving from Spanish Segunda Division side Leganes, the left-winger has taken the Bundesliga by storm with seven goals and five assists to take his total tally in all competitions to 14 in 20 matches for Ole Werner’s side.

In addition to his individual tally, he also ranks highest for completed dribbles of any player to have attempted 80+ dribbling attempts this season, with a success rate of 55.8%, according to WhoScored.

It’s no surprise several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, are set to battle for his signature as the summer window approaches.

According to Christian Falk, via Bayern Insider, the reputable German transfer journalist claims that Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Diomande from Leipzig.

He adds that the Premier League giants have been closely monitoring the Ivorian international by sending scouts to watch his performances at the Red Bull Arena ahead of a possible move.

Battle

In what could be a boost to the trio, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also keen on the exciting 19-year-old but are reluctant to pay a high fee for his signature, which could be around £86m, according to the report, which could put the Reds, the Gunners and the Red Devils in pole position.

After 1195 minutes played in the Bundesliga, Diomande ranks highly among the best-performing forwards in Germany. No player in the league has recorded more progressive carries per 90 minutes than his 5.81, while he also ranks in the 90th percentile for successful dribbles, 96th percentile for non-penalty goals and 79th percentile for key passes.

His dribbling may have taken much of the spotlight, but it is also important to note that he is one of the most creative and prolific forwards, with only Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal being the only teenager in Europe to record more goal contributions (16).

The Ivorian, who recently won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award for December, will undoubtedly be a massive addition to either the Arsenal, Liverpool, or Man Utd frontlines, so it’ll be interesting to see which club will be willing to break the bank to land him next summer.