Liverpool ask for information on Denzel Dumfries after Jeremie Frimpong injury

Liverpool have made enquiries about the possibility of signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Despite enormous spending to reinforce their squad in the summer, injuries have meant Arne Slot has had to carry on with a depleted squad, with players sometimes playing in unfamiliar positions to cover for the injured.

At right back, Conor Bradley suffered a season-ending injury in the 0-0 draw against Arsenal at a time when Jeremie Frimpong was recuperating from a niggling injury problem.

The Dutchman had to be utilised immediately upon his return, and the Reds suffered the repercussions as the Netherlands international sustained a muscle injury in the final UEFA Champions League group-stage match against Qarabag.

As a result, the club are now looking to sign not just a natural right back for the position but a viable one that aligns with Slot’s style of play, and the latest reports suggest they have now set their sights on one.

According to Di Marzio, Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Dumfries this month as a possible option to reinforce the right-back position.

Following Frimpong’s recent injury setback, the Reds have accelerated efforts to sign a cover and have made enquiries about the possible transfer of Dumfries to Anfield, as per the report.

Viable option

However, the journalist adds that the 29-year-old is currently injured, and a potential move hinges on the extent of his recovery, while Inter will still have to decide on the fullback’s future, with other options like Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy eyed as a possible replacement.

Dumfries has been a regular at Inter since he arrived from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, featuring 194 times across all competitions and contributing 51 goals, playing as a wing-back, making him arguably the best attacking full-back in the top five European leagues.

The Dutchman shares many similarities with Frimpong, and with both battling for the same role for the Netherlands at the international level, it’s no surprise Liverpool are now considering him to provide cover for his injured compatriot.

With Dumfries currently injured, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Reds make an offer for the fullback, who will likely cost more than his £21m Transfermarkt valuation, or move on to other options who are fit and readily available to slot into the lineup immediately.