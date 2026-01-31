Predicted Manchester United line-up vs Fulham

Manchester United are set to welcome Fulham in an important Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently full of confidence, having defeated the league’s top two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal, in the last two matches.

However, Fulham have lost only one out of the last eight league matches, accumulating 34 points from 23 matches. The Cottagers even drew 1-1 vs United in the reverse fixture back in August.

The 20-time English champions have lost two out of the last three games against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Team news

Matthijs de Ligt has been out injured over the last few months and isn’t ready to be involved in this game yet. On the other hand, Joshua Zirkzee was out with a minor issue in the last few games, but could be fit enough to be in the matchday squad.

However, Patrick Dorgu sustained a hamstring problem against Arsenal last weekend and is expected to remain sidelined over the next couple of months.

Predicted line-up

Michael Carrick is likely to field his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Senne Lammens expected to be in goal. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez displayed excellent performances in the last two games, and they should continue at the heart of United’s defence.

So, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven would have to settle for a place on the bench. Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw could be the two fullbacks; in that case, Noussair Mazraoui would be among the substitutes.

Casemiro should be the defensive midfielder, and Kobbie Mainoo may start alongside the Brazilian in the engine room. Bruno Fernandes is set to be the creative midfielder for Man Utd. Therefore, Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount would feature off the bench if needed.

Amid Dorgu’s absence, Matheus Cunha could be on the left flank, while Amad Diallo might be on the other side. Bryan Mbeumo should keep hold of his place in the No.9 position, having scored in the last two matches. In that case, Benjamin Sesko may get involved as a substitute.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Fulham

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Bruno; Amad, Mbeumo, Cunha