Arsenal agree deal to sign Jaden Dixon from Stoke City

Arsenal have reached an agreement for the transfer of England U19 international centre-back Jaden Dixon from Stoke City, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Transfer deadline day has been quiet for Arsenal. Following Mikel Merino’s injury, the Gunners explored a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, but a deal failed to materialise.

Earlier reports suggested Arsenal had entered discussions over Hearts’ 18-year-old forward James Wilson, only to be beaten to his signature by North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who were able to propose a direct loan move with an option to buy, while Arsenal were considering a trial arrangement.

That setback has now been balanced out, with Arsenal moving to sign former Tottenham academy youngster Dixon.

The 18-year-old has represented England across the U17, U18 and U19 age groups and has featured seven times in Premier League 2 for Stoke City this season. The youngster also gained senior experience last season, making six appearances for the first team, four of which came in the Carabao Cup.

His performances have piqued the interest of Mikel Arteta’s side, who have now closed a deal for his signature, according to Romano, who claims that Arsenal have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dixon to the Emirates Stadium.

Exciting prospect

The 6ft 2in centre-back is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year contract after Stoke accepted the Gunners’ £3.2 m plus add-ons offer, according to the report.

Several clubs were interested in the Englishman before Arsenal stepped up to complete his transfer, viewing the youngster as a massive coup for the club.

Comfortable on either flank at full-back but mainly used through the middle, Dixon is primarily a centre-back and has already clocked up six first-team outings for Stoke.

He’ll be taking the place of Albanian international starlet Maldini Kacurri, who completed a permanent transfer last week to League Two side Grimsby Town.

Arsenal have extended their deadline day deals on youth recruitment, as the Sun, in a separate report, reveals that the Londoners have agreed a deal to sign St Mirren striker Evan Mooney.

The Scottish centre-forward was at the club’s training ground to finalise his move worth £400k plus add-ons, the Sun adds.