Van de Ven and Odobert return: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur came down from 2-0 down to secure a point against Manchester City last weekend at home, and face another in-form side this time as they travel to Old Trafford on matchday 25 of the Premier League to take on Manchester United.

but with some absentees likely to return to the squad this time, here is how the Lilywhites' starting eleven could be for the United clash.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue in goal for Tottenham.

Defenders – Tottenham employed a three-man backline last time owing to Pedro Porro’s and Djed Spence’s absences, and could stick to the tactic this weekend too. Micky van de Ven might return to the starting eleven, and play beside Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin.

Odobert to replace Kolo Muani

Midfielders – Conor Gallagher played in the double pivot beside Yves Bissouma in the last match. Though the English international is expected to continue playing in the engine room, the former Brighton midfielder could be replaced by Joao Palhinha, who played as a central defender versus Manchester City.

Archie Gray might continue to feature as the right wing-back on paper with the flexibility to play an inverted role to close the gaps in midfield, with Destiny Udogie also expected to play with a similar freedom on the pitch through the left wing-back role.

Forwards – Randal Kolo Muani did not do a great job on the right wing last weekend and therefore, Wilson Odobert is set to return to the starting line-up in this weekend’s game. Xavi Simons could continue on the left side, meanwhile. Dominic Solanke is set to lead the line after his impressive brace last weekend.

Here is how Tottenham Hotspur are expected to look on paper.