Chelsea could sign Eduardo Camavinga in swap deal

Chelsea could reportedly sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in a sensational swap deal, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from SL Benfica in 2023, Enzo Fernández has established himself as an undisputed starter. In 46 appearances across all competitions, he made 22 goal contributions last term. Moreover, he guided his team to win the Club World Cup and Conference League.

This season, the 25-year-old has continued to display impressive performances, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 36 appearances in all tournaments.

Having proven his worth in club football, Fernandez has also showcased his qualities on the international level for the Argentina national team, helping his country win the World Cup and Copa America.

Now, Fichajes state that Real Madrid are keen on reinforcing the midfield department and have earmarked Fernandez as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances for club and country.

With the South American’s current contract set to run until 2032, Chelsea aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £104m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

Los Blancos don’t want to sign the midfielder by matching Chelsea’s price tag, but they are prepared to offer Camavinga in a part-exchange deal plus £52m cash to persuade Liam Rosenior’s side to let him leave.

Camavinga to Chelsea

However, the report state that Chelsea haven’t been convinced by the proposal and are only willing to sanction their star player’s departure if Real Madrid meet their asking price in full.

Camavinga is a left-footed versatile player, as he is a defensive midfielder by trait and is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

However, Camavinga, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, isn’t a similar type of player to Fernandez, and has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, making only eight La Liga starts thus far this season.

So, Chelsea would be better off retaining Fernández rather than signing Camavinga as part of a swap deal. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually opt to sign the France international next summer.