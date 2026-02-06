Man Utd eye move to sign Crystal Palace star Mateta

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per Football Insider.

The Frenchman‘s future was a subject of speculation in the recently concluded winter window as he was said to be open to leaving Selhurst Park to take a new challenge in his career.

Nottingham Forest and Juventus were heavily linked with a move for the 28-year-old, but AC Milan came closest to signing him. Eventually, the deal fell through after a knee problem was flagged during his medical, prompting the Rossoneri to pull the plug on the move.

The Eagles have signed Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers to strengthen the No.9 position, and Oliver Glasner now also has Mateta as an option.

Football Insider state that the 28-year-old may undergo surgery to cure his persistent knee issue, and if he were to do that, he would remain sidelined for an extended period.

Man Utd hold an interest in the France international and have already held internal ‘discussions’ to secure his service in the summer window.

Although United’s need to buy a new striker has eased following Benjamin Sesko’s recent promising performances, they are set to keep a close eye on Mateta’s situation.

Mateta to Man Utd

Mateta is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027. So, the South London club might be open to letting him leave in a cut-price deal at the end of this season.

The Crystal Palace star, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has made 12 goal contributions across all competitions so far this season and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years.

He is an experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the off-season.

Meanwhile, after three consecutive victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, and Fulham, Man Utd are set to face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday before taking on West Ham next week.