Chelsea now eyeing move for FC Porto centre-forward Samu Aghehowa

Chelsea have set their sights on FC Porto’s prolific centre-forward Samu Aghehowa as a possible option to reinforce Liam Rosenior’s attack, according to TEAMtalk.

After a proposed move to Chelsea broke down in the summer of 2024, the 6ft 3in centre-forward joined Porto and has been in spectacular goalscoring form for the 30-time Portuguese champions.

Across 76 outings for the Dragões, he has contributed directly to 49 goals, finding the net on 45 occasions while adding four assists, with 27 of those involvements arriving during a remarkable first season at the club.

That prolific form has shown no signs of slowing this season, with 20 goals and one assist already recorded from 31 appearances for Francesco Farioli’s league-leading side, inevitably drawing interest from other clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are looking to revamp their attack next summer and have set their sights on Aghehowa among their targets to reinforce Rosenior’s attack.

Having previously tried to sign him, TEAMtalk adds that the Blues have been closely following his progress in Portugal, and with his form improving, the London giants have now intensified their interest in the Spaniard.

Prolific forward

Rosenior have expressed a desire to bolster his centre-forward ranks and are monitoring Aghehowa ahead of a possible move, with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez also eyed, according to the report.

However, Chelsea will face stern competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, who have also shown a keen interest in signing the 21-year-old, TEAMtalk adds.

Chelsea already have plenty of attacking options at their disposal, with further reinforcements also scheduled to arrive next season.

Agreements are in place for Emanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpaev to join in the summer. At the same time, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, and academy prospects Shumaira Mheuka and Dujuan Richards remain part of the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Despite their available options, none really possess prolific goalscoring qualities like Aghehowa, who has netted over 20 goals in back-to-back seasons.

Such goalscoring form will always demand steep demands from Porto, who value him at £86m according to Transfermarkt, so it’ll be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to spend such a fee for a position that has numerous available options.