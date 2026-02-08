Man Utd step up efforts to sign Brentford’s Michael Kayode

Manchester United have reportedly ‘stepped up’ efforts to sign Brentford defender Michael Kayode, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 21-year-old’s performances for Fiorentina, the Bees decided to sign him. He initially moved to Gtech Community Stadium on a loan deal in January last year before the deal became permanent ahead of this season.

The Italian has already shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, helping his side push for a European place finish this campaign.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that with Diogo Dalot linked with a move away, Man Utd have started exploring options to replace the Portuguese and have identified Kayode as a serious option.

The Red Devils have intensified their scouting of Kayode before making a potential swoop in the summer. With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Brentford aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a more than £50m price tag on his head.

United aren’t the only club interested in Kayode, as Manchester City are also in this race. They are keen on purchasing a new right-back, and Newcastle United star Valentino Livramento is their primary target.

If they eventually fail to sign the Englishman, Pep Guardiola’s side have earmarked the Brentford star as a potential alternative option.

Kayode to Man Utd

On the other hand, Newcastle have registered their interest in Kayode as a potential replacement for Livramento if they are eventually forced to cash-in on him.

Moreover, the report state that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich have also been monitoring his development closely. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Kayode is quick, strong, good in the air, can deliver crosses from wide areas, is excellent in taking long throw-ins, can play out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The right-back is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet. So, the former Fiorentina man could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford in the upcoming summer transfer window.