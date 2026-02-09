Man Utd have made offer to sign Eder Militao



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United have made an offer to sign Real Madrid defender Eder Militao at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are likely to enter the transfer market for a new centre-back this summer with the prospect of Harry Maguire heading for the exit door. The Englishman’s current deal expires in June and contract talks have not progressed.

Fichajes now report that Madrid have received an offer worth £35 million from the Red Devils for Militao. They are considering the proposal with caution and are in no hurry to make a decision with the summer transfer window far away.

It is claimed that Madrid could be tempted to sanction the centre-back’s sale if United were to improve their package.

Unlikely deal

United have reverted to the traditional 4-2-3-1 formation since Ruben Amorim was sacked from the managerial role. Maguire has been brilliant alongside Lisandro Martinez in the central defensive department. Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have hardly played over the last few matches, while Matthijs de Ligt has been on the sidelines with a back problem.

Maguire’s future is hanging in the balance at the moment. Even if he stays with a new contract, the Mancunian giants could enter the transfer market for another marquee centre-back as they look on course to qualify for European football next season. They are currently in the Champions League places and will require a bigger squad to manage the workload.

Militao has first hand experience at the highest level with Madrid. He is a proven-match winner on his day. In the ongoing La Liga season, he has completed 91% of his passes, winning 61% of his duels. The Brazilian has also made 4 recoveries per league appearance. Despite the positive traits to succeed in English football, his injury record is a big warning sign.

The Red Devils have had to cope with Martinez’s long-term injury absence in the past and they are presently without De Ligt for several months. The last thing they would want is another injury hampered defender. Militao is already 28 and may not provide a resale value for Man United. His wages are also on the higher side at £240,000 per week before bonuses. Instead of him, the Red Devils could focus on purchasing a younger centre-back with potential, who may not cost a huge outlay.