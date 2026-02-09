Man Utd ‘most determined’ to sign Gladbach’s Rocco Reitz

Manchester United are reportedly ‘most determined’ to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo as midfield options, with the Uruguayan finding himself on the periphery after struggling to adapt to the Premier League.

Meaning, Casemiro and Mainoo have been playing regularly under Michael Carrick in recent weeks. Considering United don’t have any European assignments this season and haven’t been able to go deep into the domestic cup competitions, they can cope with the current options.

However, Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season, and Ugarte might be sold. So, United should sign three new midfielders, with the Red Devils looking likely to qualify for European football next season.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are looking to reinforce the engine room with young and dynamic players and have earmarked Reitz as a serious option.

The 20-time English champions are even prepared to launch a £35m bid to persuade Gladbach to cash-in on him, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

The report state that Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have also expressed their interest in signing the 23-year-old, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Reitz to Man Utd

However, they don’t want to spend as much as United are prepared to, with the 20-time English champions ‘most determined’ to secure his service.

The German is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the defensive midfield role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the CAM position if needed.

He is an energetic player and is efficient in defensive contributions; furthermore, he has the qualities to play line-breaking passes.

Reitz is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Man Utd will face off against West Ham United at the London Stadium tonight.