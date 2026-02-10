Chelsea in ‘strongest position’ to sign Carlos Baleba

Chelsea are in the ‘strongest position’ to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to TEAMtalk.

Baleba has been one of the highly sought-after talents in the Premier League over the past two seasons due to reputable performances with Brighton.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in form since he arrived from Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer of 2023 to replace Moises Caicedo, who left to join Chelsea that same summer.

Since then, he has been a key player in the first team and recently marked his 100th appearance for the Seagulls in the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

The youngster was reportedly targeted by Manchester United last summer but remained at the AMEX Stadium after the club failed to reach an agreement with Brighton.

While the Red Devils’ interest have cooled down in recent months, other clubs now appear to have usurped them in the race for his signature.

This is according to TEAMtalk, which claims that Chelsea are in the ‘strongest position’ to sign Baleba next summer, ahead of United.

The report adds that the Blues are ramping up efforts ahead of the summer transfer window to sign the Cameronian international, who is also of keen interest to Paris Saint-Germain.

Audacious swoop

In recent weeks, Chelsea have been in active talks to sign him, with PSG also in the mix, and both clubs are currently best positioned to secure his signature, according to the report.

Brighton’s disappointing season means Baleba could consider the prospect of Champions League football with the Seagulls, who are bracing for offers in the summer around his £80-100m valuation, TEAMtalk adds.

Chelsea already boast plenty of midfield options, with Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and highly rated academy prospect Reggie Walsh all on the books, the latter having featured several times for the first team last season.

That said, added cover could still be required. Ongoing fitness issues for Lavia and Essugo, combined with Fernandez settling into more advanced positions, have forced Reece James to play as a midfield pivot.

Essugo also remains unproven at the Premier League level, having not played in the competition this season, while Lavia’s recurring injury problems raise concerns. As a result, the club may look towards a dependable, Premier League-proven midfielder who aligns with the manager’s style, and Baleba fits that profile perfectly.