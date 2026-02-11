Liverpool enter the race to sign Sandro Tonali



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have had a frustrating Premier League campaign and they have picked up only 39 points from 25 games played. The Reds are 17 points adrift of leaders Arsenal and look unlikely to defend their title.

There should be another spending spree to bolster the squad in the summer, and Fichajes claim that Liverpool could be prepared to compete with Arsenal for the services of Tonali, who could be on his way out of Newcastle.

The Italy international is considered as a perfect fit for manager Arne Slot’s dynamic, fast-paced, transition-oriented system. Inter Milan and Juventus are also keeping an eye, but don’t have the finances to compete for him.

Difficult deal

Tonali was linked with a deadline day move to Arsenal this month, but nothing materialised beyond the speculation. However, his future is still under question. His agent recently acknowledged that a move could be considered this summer.

The Magpies purchased him from AC Milan for £55 million in the summer of 2023, and they could demand at least £100m for a sale. Liverpool may see Tonali as a strong competitor to Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

Tonali has a tireless work rate and does not shy away from physical challenges. He has the knack of pressing forward with the ball and would suit Slot’s tactics. However, a summer deal won’t be easy to pursue due to multiple reasons.

First of all, Tonali wants the guarantee of Champions League football at his next club. The Reds are struggling to qualify for the elite competition at the moment. They are 6th in the league standings, 4 points behind Chelsea.

Fifth spot in the league could be enough to make the competition as England are on course to secure an additional place with a top-two finish in the UEFA co-efficient rankings. Liverpool may have to win the Champions League otherwise to return to the competition.

Aside from this, Tonali may want a regular starting role. Hence, it could be difficult to persuade Tonali to make the switch to Anfield. Arsenal could face an identical situation as Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice seem the first-choice picks in central midfield.