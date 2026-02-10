[Teams] West Ham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Manchester United will be looking to climb up to third place in the Premier League table with a win over West Ham at the London Stadium tonight.

United head into the midweek round of fixtures sitting fourth in the division, just three points behind third-placed Aston Villa with a superior goal difference. Therefore, a win tonight would see the Red Devils leapfrog Villa into third spot.

Michael Carrick has named an unchanged line-up for the third consecutive game. Senne Lammens will be hoping to continue his fine debut campaign as he starts in goal once again. Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back while Luke Shaw occupies the left-back spot once again for Man Utd.

Harry Maguire appears to be a firm fixture under Carrick as he keeps his place at the heart of United’s defence alongside Lisandro Martinez. Leny Yoro has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Casemiro is once again joined by Kobbie Mainoo in midfield with the youngster enjoying a new lease of life under Carrick. Bruno Fernandes captains Manchester United again tonight while Amad Diallo keeps his place on the right-wing.

Matheus Cunha starts on the opposite flank with Bryan Mbeumo leading the line up front so Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee have to settle for places on the bench.

As for West Ham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka faces-off against his former side as he starts at right-back. Kostas Mavropanos is joined by new signing Axel Disasi in defence while Tomas Souček starts in midfield.

The in-form Crysencio Summerville will be the danger-man for West Ham as he supports Jarrod Bowen and Taty Castellanos in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

West Ham

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Souček, Potts; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Magassa, Scarles, Kante, Mayers

Man Utd

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez (c), Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes; Amad, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, T. Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee.