Arsenal plotting swoop to sign AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign AC Milan’s prolific winger Christian Pulisic next summer, according to Fichajes.

Pulisic’s first stint in the Premier League was with London giants Chelsea after arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 with much promise.

While he showed glimpses of brilliance, such as his perfect hat-trick against Burnley and a strong post-COVID run of form that saw him score against Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, as well as Arsenal in that season’s FA Cup final.

Despite promises, a series of injuries has seen him fall behind Willian and Pedro in the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before he was sold in the summer of 2023.

However, since moving to Milan, the USMNT captain has enjoyed a meteoric rise in form, quickly becoming one of the club’s most valuable players and crucial to their Italian Super Cup win last season.

In the ongoing campaign, the 27-year-old has registered 12 goal contributions in 20 games, with interest in him now growing ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

One of the clubs looking to sign Pulisic is Arsenal, according to Fichajes, which claims that the Gunners have expressed interest in signing the versatile winger to reinforce Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Prolific forward

With a year left on his contract, talks over a renewal have stalled, and the North London giants are now looking to take advantage of the contractual situation to make a swoop for him, according to the report.

The Spanish outlet adds that Arteta admires Pulisic’s qualities, citing his versatility, experience, and goal threat as a fit to his style of play, with the club now plotting a swoop to sign the forward, who is also being monitored by Liverpool.

Pulisic has recorded double figures in goals since his move to Milan, netting 15 goals in his first season and 16 in the recently concluded campaign.

He would offer Arteta an additional goalscoring threat out wide, complementing Saka on the right flank, while also taking some of the goalscoring burden off Viktor Gyökeres.

He is also well-versed in English football, having played 145 games for Chelsea between 2019 and 2023, helping the Blues lift the Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

With a year left on his contract, Milan cannot afford to lose him for free, and with no indication of a renewal, offers around his £52m Transfermarkt valuation should get the deal done.