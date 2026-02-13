Arsenal express interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba

Arsenal have indicated an ‘aggressive interest’ in signing highly rated French centre-back Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig, according to Fichajes.

Leipzig currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga, but VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen are close behind in the race for Champions League qualification. Should Leipzig fail to secure a top-four finish for the second consecutive season, the club could be forced into significant summer sales, with Castello Lukeba among the most valuable assets who may attract interest.

Having already earned six international caps for France at the senior level, the 23-year-old is tipped for a spot in Didier Deschamps’ final Les Bleus squad for the World Cup following his reputable displays for Leipzig this season, where he has featured in 19 games across all competitions.

His performances have also caught the eye of Arsenal, according to Fichajes, which claims that the North London club have expressed an ‘aggressive interest’ in Lukeba to reinforce their backline.

Standing at 6ft 1in, the centre-back’s physical presence and efficiency on the ball make him a good fit for Mikel Arteta, who has now made signing him an ‘absolute priority’ next summer, according to the report.

Depth

Despite already having adequate depth at centre-back, the Spanish outlet reports that Arsenal view Lukeba as the ideal option to reinforce the position further and help them achieve extensive dominance in the Premier League and Champions League, especially if Ben White or Cristhian Mosquera departs.

Although Leipzig initially put a £69m price tag on the 23-year-old, the Bundesliga club are now willing to accept offers close to £52m, with the Gunners looking to utilise their financial strength in getting the deal done for the youngster to become William Saliba’s partner in defence, Fichajes adds.

However, the Carabao Cup finalists face a tough battle in their hands, as the report adds that European giants Real Madrid have earmarked Lukeba as a viable option for their defence amid uncertainties surrounding Antonio Rüdiger’s and David Alaba’s futures, as well as the persistent injuries to Eder Militão.

The 22-year-old has already amassed significant experience at such a young age, with over 150 senior appearances, making him a strong fit for the Gunners.

However, with Piero Hincapié, Mosquera and Gabriel Magalhães all operating as left-sided centre-backs, Lukeba’s potential arrival would likely mean at least one of the current options would have to make way. It will be interesting to see who that might be, given Arsenal’s overall quality in that position.