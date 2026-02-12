Chelsea ready to offer Marc Cucurella in swap deal to sign Julian Alvarez

Chelsea have turned a corner under Liam Rosenior and have been in decent form in the Premier League as they look to finish in the top five to secure Champions League qualification once again heading into next season.

It is an important target for the Blues as qualifying for the European Cup would help them attract their top targets during the summer, and while revamping their defence and midfield may likely be the priority, an attacker’s signing is also on the cards.

Fichajes has reported that Chelsea are serious about their interest in signing Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez, who may be on the way out of the Spanish capital after another productive season individually but one that may yield no silverware again.

With the Argentine international expected to cost £87 million if he was to leave Atletico in the summer, the source has added that Chelsea could use Marc Cucurella in a swap deal to lower the price of the deal for Alvarez.

Cucurella swap a very unlikely occurrence

Marc Cucurella has been one of Chelsea’s first names on the team sheet in the last year or so, and his form means he is widely rated as one of the world’s best left backs, so even though Atletico Madrid could view him favourably, he is unlikely to be sold.

Julian Alvarez’s £87 million price tag will require Chelsea to break the bank but given their strong financial muscle, they would be able to get a deal across the line for him if indeed they plan on doing so, potentially even outbidding Barcelona in the process.

Having already done extremely well in the Premier League with Manchester City, Alvarez might relish a challenge with Chelsea subject to guarantees over his role and consequently, personal terms are also not expected to be a major hurdle.

That said, a direct purchase for Chelsea remains a strong option heading into the summer but talks of Cucurella’s inclusion in a swap deal might be wide of the mark considering the Spaniard’s sky-high stock at Stamford Bridge.