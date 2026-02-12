Manchester United interested in signing Federico Dimarco this summer

Manchester United have lost Patrick Dorgu to a lengthy injury layoff and even though Luke Shaw has done decently in his absence, it is doubtful for how much longer the 30-year-old can be counted on with his fitness also not at its peak.

The Red Devils could look in the transfer market for newer signings in the position, and considering their need for depth in midfield as well, they might well consider a versatile profile who can not only play different roles but also be tactically flexible.

FC Inter News has reported that Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco has emerged as a strong candidate for Manchester United ahead of the transfer window, after the 28-year-old’s brilliant campaign at the Giuseppe Meazza this time around.

Dimarco a solid buy for United

Federico Dimarco’s age means he is a brilliant medium-term option for Manchester United, who is also at the peak of his career, and will not cost the Red Devils a lot of money as well if they decide to bring him in during the summer.

Dimarco is valued at £45 million on Transfermarkt, but with his contract at Inter Milan expiring in the summer of 2027, he could be allowed to leave for a lower transfer fee this year with the Serie A outfit not likely to want to lose him for free 12 months later.

The Italian international is an excellent wing-back. Although he has played as a left midfielder in Inter’s 3-5-2 setup, he is superb defensively, works hard down the left flank with and without the ball, and crosses brilliantly as well.

His brilliant work-rate has meant he has yielded six goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season. His assists include set-piece deliveries, which he leads for Inter Milan whereas his goals are a testament to his effectiveness in the final third.

While he is more of a midfielder and can take up a role in United’s double pivot, thanks to his physique and passing skills, United would also be able to count on Dimarco as a left back, mainly due to his offensive strengths, especially against defensive sides.

It will be interesting to see if the player is prepared to move to England during the summer, however, as given his performances, Inter Milan would surely open talks regarding a contract renewal sooner rather than later.