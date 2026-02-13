Chelsea plot ambitious swoop to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to St James’ Park from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais back in 2022, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

He guided his team to win the Carabao Cup last term, and this was their first trophy for almost seven decades. Moreover, the Brazilian has helped his side qualify for the Champions League twice.

Although the Magpies have displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season, he has showcased his qualities, making 15 goal contributions across all competitions.

After proving his worth in club football, Guimaraes has secured his place in the Brazil national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Fichajes state that with Newcastle unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season, they might be forced to sell a few key players in the summer.

Chelsea are looking to build an elite midfield department and have identified Guimaraes as a serious target, having already got Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández.

Guimaraes to Chelsea

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Newcastle aren’t in any rush to sell him, but they would be ready to let him leave if they receive an offer of around £65m.

The South American is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the defensive midfield position. He is dynamic, technically sound, can create opportunities for the attackers, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Guimaraes is currently at the prime stage of his career and would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.

Liam Rosenior currently has Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as the midfield options alongside Caicedo and Fernandez. However, Lavia and Essugo have been struggling with fitness problems.

Santos, on the other hand, played as a rotational option under former manager Enzo Maresca, but has established himself as a key starter since Rosenior’s arrival. Still, Chelsea could do with signing a new midfielder.