[Teams] Brentford vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 4 changes

Arsenal are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium tonight.

The Gunners have seen their advantage cut to just three points by Manchester City following their recent wins over Liverpool and Fulham. Therefore, Arsenal are under pressure to respond tonight with a win over Brentford to restore their six-point lead.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes from the side that started during the 3-0 win over Sunderland at the weekend. David Raya is among those to keep their place as the Spaniard starts in between the sticks once again.

Jurrien Timber is preferred ahead of Ben White at right-back while Piero Hincapie comes in for Riccardo Calafiori on the left side of Arsenal’s back four. The Gunners have been handed a late blow with the news that William Saliba is missing due to illness so Cristhian Mosquera starts alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of defence.

Martin Zubimendi has been in excellent form for Arsenal lately and he starts in the anchor midfield role once again. Declan Rice also keeps his place while Eberechi Eze gets a recall in place of Kai Havertz – who’s facing a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

Bukayo Saka is back in the squad after recovering from a hip injury but he’s only fit for a place on the bench so Noni Madueke keeps his place on the right flank this evening.

Leandro Trossard is passed fit to start on the left side of Arsenal’s attack while Martin Odegaard is back on the bench after recovering from a knock. Gabriel Martinelli is also named among the substitutes.

Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to score twice against Sunderland and the Swedish international is rewarded with a recall to start against Brentford. Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench.

As for the hosts, Igor Thiago will be the dangerman as he leads the line up front. Yehor Yarmoliuk starts in midfield while Kristoffer Ajer marshals the backline.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Brentford

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Collins, Henderson, Damsgaard, Donovan, Bentt, Furo

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus.